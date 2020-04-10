October 3 - Beechwood Continuing Care

Beechwood Continuing Care is a not-for-profit community that serves the physical, social and spiritual needs of seniors in WNY. Their 25th Annual Auction and Virtual Event "All For One, One For All Fighting Covid Together" will be live streamed October 17th, beginning at 7pm, hosted by Kevin O'Connell. But remember you can bid on all the auction items starting October 13th through October 19th. To find out more, head over to Beechwood Continuing Care's website at www.beechwoodcare.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 810-7370.