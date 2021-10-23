October 23 - 126th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

The 126th annual YMCA Turket Trot is North America's oldest consecutively run footrace. The YMCA Turkey Trot will be taking place, like it always does, on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th. Registration is going on now through November 1st so sign up early. The event is capped at the first 14,000 people who sign up. To sign up today, head over to their website at www.ymcaturkeytrot.org. There you'll find all the information about the run that you'll need to know. You can also call (716) 565-6000.