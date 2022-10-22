October 22 - Sheridan Benefits (Segment 2)

Sheridan Benefits Medicare Enrollment Fair & Expo is happening on Wednesday, November 9th from 10am to 7pm at Samuel's Grand Manor located at 8750 Main Street in Williamsville. Seniors will be able to meet with local providers to answer any Medicare questions you might have and best of all find the right plan for your needs. To find out more, head to their website at www.sheridanbenefits.com/medicare. You can also give Sheridan Benefits a call at (716) 276-0880. Don't forget Medicare Annual Enrollment is happening from October 15 through December 7th.