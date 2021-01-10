October 2 - Farm to Fork

Farm to Fork's goal is to promote, educate and engage the community to embrace eating and cooking with fresh local produce. Make sure you celebrate the local harvest season by reserving your meal kit from Farm to Fork. They are available on a weekly basis and their anchor location is at the Braymiller Downtown Market at 225 Ellicott Street in Buffalo. To view their virtual cooking class schedule and sign up for a class today, visit their website at www.farmtofork716.com. Remember, a percentage of each meal kit will go towards a box for those who cannot afford them.