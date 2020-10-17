October 17 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy consists of 850 acres of beautifully designed parks, parkways and circles. Remember, anyone who would like to take part in their Young Professionals for Olmsted Parks Program can fill out an application today. You can visit www.bfloparks.org/ypop to find an application. Applications are due by October 30th. You can also call (716) 838-1249 ext. 31 for more information. Visit www.bfloparks.org to learn more information about their Peace in the Parks program and to purchase a Siegal Landing paver.