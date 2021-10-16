October 16 - General Physician, PC: Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative

Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative is made up of doctors, nurses and specialists bringing you unified and compassionate care when you need it the most. Dr. Stuti Tambar is one of the many excellent physicians that make up Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative. Her focus is on breast care. She has office locations in Williamsville, Niagara Falls and Buffalo. To find out more information, you can call (716) 884-3000. You can also find out more information at www.greatlakescancercare.org or www.gppconline.com.