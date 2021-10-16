October 16 - Dessert Deli

Holiday season is right around the corner! If you're looking for some tasty treats for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more, Dessert deli has you covered. Dessert deli is an award winning gourmet bakery, cafe and dessert shop located on 716 Maple Road in Williamsville. Their hours are Mondays through Wednesdays from 10am-6pm, Thursdays from 8am-6pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-9pm. For more information, give them a call today at (716) 689-2115. You can also visit their website at www.dessertdelibakery.com to view their entire dessert collection and purchase a gift card.