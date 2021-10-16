October 16 - Beechwood Continuing Care

Beechwood Continuing Care's independent senior living communities are perfect for seniors who want to maintain an active lifestyle. Asbury Pointe is located at 50 Stahl Road in Getzville. They are holding an open house on Saturday, October 23rd from 1pm-4pm. To make an appointment for the open house, give them a call at (716) 810-7522. You can also visit their website at www.beechwoodcare.org. Presbyterian Village at North Church is located at 214 Village Park Drive in Williamsville. They are also holding an open house on Thursday, October 28th from 1pm-4pm. To make an appointment, give them a call at (716) 810-7475 or visit their website at www.pscwny.org.