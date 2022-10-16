October 15 - Visually Impaired Advancement

Visually Impaired Advancement, or VIA, is a nonprofit that focuses on advancing the lives of the visually impaired. Their mission is to assist those who are visually impaired in order to achieve their highest level of independence. Visually Impaired Advancement is located at 1170 Main Street in Buffalo and to find out more information about all the services they offer, head over to their website at www.viawny.org. You can also give Visually Impaired Advancement a call to speak to their helpful staff at (716) 884-3000.