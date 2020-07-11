November 7 - YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot

Since 1896, runners have competed in the cross-country race that has become today’s Turkey Trot. Everyone is encouraged to take part in the 125th Annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot. This year's event is a virtual 8K race that is taking place Thanksgiving weekend. To find out more about the virtual race, costume contest, and everything they are doing for this year's big event head over to their website at www.ymcaturkeytrot.org or call (716) 565-6000.