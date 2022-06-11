November 5 - William Mattar Law Offices

The William Mattar Law Offices Pet Photo Contest is taking place now until November 15th at 12pm. So you still have some time to enter you pet's cutest photo. One lucky winner will have a donation in their name made to their favorite rescue shelter from the William Mattar Law Offices. To find out more information and to enter the contest, head to www.williammattar.com. Also, Buddy's Second Chance Rescue will be having a Tailgate PAWTY at Resurgence Brewing on Sunday, November 6th from 12pm until 4pm. To find out more information about the event, head to their website at www.buddysrescue.org.