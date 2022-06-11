November 5 - American Heart Association Buffalo/Niagara Cyclenation

CycleNation is a fun relay-style cycling event that helps support the American Heart Association Buffalo/Niagara. This year it's back at the ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park and everyone is encouraged to take part. CycleNation is happening on Wednesday, November 30th with the ride beginning at 6pm. To find out more information about this fun event and most importantly register, head to their website at www.cyclenation.org/Buffalo.