November 27 - Poplar Hill Estate

Your memories begin at Poplar Hill Estate. Poplar Hill Estate is located on 26 beautiful acres at 1216 Quaker Road in East Aurora. It's an ideal setting for your wedding reception or other special events. Their wonderful staff can help take the stress out of planning for the big day. To find out more about this wonderful location or to request a tour, head to their website at www.poplarhillweddings.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 508-7088.