November 27 - Food 2 Families Food & Fund Drive

The Annual Food 2 Families Food & Fund Drive will be taking place Friday, December 3rd at 6 different Tops Friendly Markets locations across our area. Remember, right now until December 24th you can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope at any Tops location to help out Feed More Western New York. You can also make a donation by calling (716) 822-2002 or text "FeedMore" to 76278. For more information visit www.topsmarkets.com/littlebrownbags or www.feedmorewny.org/food-2-families.