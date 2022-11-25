November 26 - New York State Smokers' Quitline

It's a sad reality but cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States. But if you want to stop, you do not have to do it alone. The New York State Smokers' Quitline offers free, confidential, and evidence based support for New York State Residents who want to stop vaping, smoking or using other forms of tobacco. If you want to get in touch with the New York State Smokers' Quitline, you can give them a call at 1-866-NY-QUITS or text 716-309-4688. You can also visit their website at www.nysmokefree.com to learn more information about all of the services they provide.