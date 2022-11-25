November 26 - Envision Eye & Aesthetics

For anyone dealing with hair loss, the latest technology has taken a major step forward in a robotic hair restoration platform called the ARTAS. It can only be found in Upstate New York at Envision Eye & Aesthetics. Envision Eye & Aesthetics is located at 3000 Monroe Avenue in Rochester. For those dealing with hair loss and looking to do something about it, the technology of the ARTAS robotic hair restoration platform is unmatched. Right now Envision Eye & Aesthetics is offering 15% off the procedure if you mention you saw it on WNY Living. To find out more and to schedule a consultation call (585) 444-3937 or head to their website at www.envisioneyesurgery.com.