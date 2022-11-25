November 26 - Custom Maid Cleaning

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY CUSTOM MAID CLEANING, INC.)
Custom Maid Cleaning is your go to service for keeping your house or business clean year around. Right now you can receive $50 off when you sign up for weekly or bi-weekly services. For more information on all of the services they provide, visit their website at www.custommaid-inc.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 775-0820. Be sure to check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/custommaidcleaning and follow them on Twitter at @custommaidinc as well.