November 20 - Native Pride Travel Plaza

The Native Pride Travel Plaza is located at 11359 Southwestern Boulevard in Irving. To find out more about the Tallchief Diner and everything that is happening at the Native Pride Travel Plaza, head over to their website at www.nativepride.com. There you'll find information on all the services and products they offer. You can also call (716) 934-7539 for more information on Tallchief Diner or call (716) 934-5130 for more information on Native Pride Travel Plaza. On their website you'll also find a blog featuring stories on Native Americans during Native American Heritage Month, happening in November.