November 20 - Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

November is National Hospice & Palliative care month. Hospice Buffalo & Palliative Care is dedicated to providing quality and compassionate care. The Hospice Light A Life Tree Lighting Ceremony is happening Saturday, December 4th at 5pm at the Hospice Wilson Support Center in Buffalo. For more information on the event, you can call (716) 989-2010. You can also visit www.hospicelightalife.com to purchase a commemorative gift. For more information on Hospice Buffalo & Palliative Care and all the services they provide, call (716) 686-8000 or visit www.hospicebuffalo.com.