November 20 - Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is truly a one of a kind art exhibit that everyone is sure to enjoy. It can be seen at the Starry Night Pavilion located at the Eastern Hills Mall. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience features more than 300 of Van Gogh's iconic artworks and the exhibit continues through November 28th. Remember, you need to purchase tickets in advance on their website at www.vangoghbuffalo.com. There you will also find information on the exhibit and safety protocols they have in place.