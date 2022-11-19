November 19 - Village of Hamburg Holidays

"Hamburgh Holidays" will be kicking off next Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th with their Holly Jolly Weekend. They'll have a spectacular parade, free trolley rides and much more family fun events planned. It's a month long holiday celebration in Hamburg and the best place to find out more is by visiting their website at www.HamburghHolidays.com. They also suggest you follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hamburghholidays.com