November 14 - Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE BUFFALO)
Navigating grief and loss throughout the winter and holiday season can be tough for anyone. That's why Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo and the Wilson Support Center are dedicated to providing support and education that is sensitive, compassionate and responsive to the needs of our community.
The Wilson Support Center will be holding a virtual program called "Winter Solstice Time of Remembrance" on Sunday, December 20th at 4:30pm in honor of our loved ones. For more information, give the Wilson Support Center a call at (716) 836-6460 or visit www.wilsonsupportcenter.org. For more information about all the services that Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo provides, give them a call at (716) 686-1900 or visit www.hospicebuffalo.com.