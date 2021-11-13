November 13 - Fowler's Chocolates

Fowler's Chocolates is the original and authentic Sponge Candy maker in Buffalo. They have been creating fine chocolates since 1901. Make sure you stop by one of Fowler's Chocolates 5 locations this holiday season to enjoy all the sweet treats they offer. You can also find a gift for someone special. To check out everything they have to offer, visit their website at www.fowlerschocolates.com. Everyone is invited to attend Fowler's Chocolates Sip and Shop event on December 2nd from 5pm-8pm at all retail locations.