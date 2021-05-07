May 8 - Windsong Interventional & Vascular Services

Statistics show that more than half of all men in their 60s have an enlarged prostate gland. The size and symptoms can vary greatly depending on the individual. At Windsong Interventional and Vascular Services, they are performing an outpatient procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization. To find out more about the Prostate Artery Embolization outpatient procedure that Windsong Interventional and Vascular Services is performing, head to their website at www.windsonginterventional.com . You can also give them a call at (716) 929-9484. All of their minimally invasive treatments are being performed at their state-of-the-art facilities at 55 Spindrift Drive in Williamsville.