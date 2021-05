Giving blood is simple and easy. The Donor Center at Roswell Park is located just to the right of the main entrance as you enter Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at Elm & Carlton Streets in Buffalo. To schedule an appointment, you can head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/donorcenter or you can give them a call at (716) 845-8275. Please consider giving blood today at The Donor Center at Roswell Park.