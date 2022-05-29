May 28 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The 47th annual Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is being held on June 18th and 19th at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. For more information about everything they have planned for the weekend, or if you want to learn more about volunteering, you can visit their website at www.buffalojuneteenth.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 891-8801. Donations can also be made to Juneteenth Festival, Inc at P.O. Box 412, Buffalo, NY 14205 to help support the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo.