May 28 - Basil Family Dealerships Vehicles For Vets & First Responders

Nominations for the Basil Family Dealerships Vehicles for Vets & First Responders event are being accepted now through August 17th. You can enter all the information on their website at www.basilvehiclesforvets.com. Remember, one local veteran and one local first responder will receive a new car for free on August 24th with the Vehicles For Vets Giveaway Event at Buffalo Riverworks. Also, the person who nominated them will receive a $1,000 dollar gift. So get your nominations in today.