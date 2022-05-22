May 21 - Buffalo Marathon

Buffalo Marathon Weekend is the Premiere Destination Event on Memorial Day Weekend in Western New York. The Buffalo Marathon Weekend is taking place over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th. There are plenty of events for the entire family to enjoy including a 5K race, diaper dash, mini marathon, Ruffalo Stampede and Bark Crawl and of course the full marathon. To find out more information, visit the Buffalo marathon's website at www.buffalomarathon.org.