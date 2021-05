Cellino Plumbing and HVAC is looking to give a donation of $1,500 dollars to one local animal rescue and they are leaving it up the public to decide which one will be the winner. Head over to their website at www.cellinoplumbing.com to nominate your favorite animal rescue by the end of the month. Then on June 1st through the 15th, you can vote for your favorite rescue that was nominated. Nominate today and spread the word!