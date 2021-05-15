May 15 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

More than 1 million people use Buffalo's historic Olmsted Parks system. Now they have a great event coming up where you can give back. Don't miss out on the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Spring Into Summer Reimagined Virtual Fundraiser to help sustain the parks that are sustaining you. The event is happening online starting May 17th and goes until May 21st. For more information, you can give them a call at (716) 838-1249, ext. 18. You can also visit www.bfloparks.org/sis2021 for information on how you can purchase raffle tickets, make a donation, or tune into their virtual program.