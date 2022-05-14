x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sponsor Story

May 14 - Windsong Interventional & Vascular Services

Prostate Artery Embolization is one of the many life changing procedures being performed at Windsong Interventional & Vascular Services.

More Videos

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY WINDSONG INTERVENTIONAL & VASCULAR SERVICES)

For men over the age of 60, or sometimes even younger, drinking a cup of coffee in the morning or night can disrupt their entire day or evening with constant trips to the bathroom. But a simple outpatient procedure, being performed at Windsong Interventional and Vascular Services, called Prostate Artery Embolization can help eliminate most symptoms associated with this type of medical problem. To find out more information about this treatment, give Windsong Interventional & Vascular Services a call today at (716) 929-9894. Their offices are located at 55 Spindrift Drive in Williamsville. You can also visit their website at www.windsonginterventional.com.