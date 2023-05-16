May 13th- Trusted Choice Homecare

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY TRUSTED CHOICE HOMECARE)
Trusted Choice Homecare is a local agency that works with the Medicaid community, to help them receive homecare covered under Medicaid. Members, under The CDPA program, can hire a friend or family member to assist in their care and be paid.
Seniors can be in control of their own care and scheduling with their caregiver from beginning to end.
Trusted Choice Homecare can help you get the process started. To learn more about their services and if you or a loved one qualifies for the CDPA program through Medicaid, call them today at: (716) 431-5550 Ext. 61. You can also reach them online at https://www.trustedchoicehomecare.com/