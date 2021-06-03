March 6 - Catholic Charities of Buffalo

Over the past year, the need for family services, mental health services, care coordination services and other critical individual services has become more apparent as we navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic. Catholic Charities has always provided services and programs to those in need in our community. Catholic Charities of Buffalo Appeal 2021 is currently happening and runs through June 30th. They are asking for you support to help fund all the important services and programs they offer. You can do so by heading to their website at www.ccwny.org. You can also call (716) 218-1400. If you're in need of help you can call Catholic Charities of Buffalo's helpline at (716) 218-1419.