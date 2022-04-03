March 5 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's mission is to provide the highest quality cancer care in our area since it was founded in 1898. If you'd like to take a personal cancer risk assessment, you can do so on their website at www.roswellpark.org/screening-prevention. Also, to schedule a cancer education program for your organization, call (716) 845-4888. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer is located at Elm & Carlton Streets in Buffalo. For more general information, call 1-800-ROSWELL or visit their website at www.roswelpark.org.