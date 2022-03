The Buffalo Home Show will be taking place March 5th and March 6th and also March 11th through March 13th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. There will be over 300 local businesses and exhibits at this year's show. Don't forget, you can save 2 dollars on your tickets by purchasing them online or at any Tops Friendly Markets location. To find out more information, you can visit their website at www.buffalohomeshow.com.