March 4 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Kate Glasser from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, encourages getting tested as soon as you can for early detection. The most common form of testing is a colonoscopy but, other forms of testing are available, for example stool-based screening tests. The recommended age to get this test is 45 or older. It is important to be aware of your family history when it comes to colorectal cancer. At Roswell Park, you’ll have a team of colorectal experts — surgical, medical and radiation oncologists, gastroenterologists, plus dietitians, physical therapists and more — under one roof. To find out more head to their website https://www.roswellpark.org/colorectal or call 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355).