March 26 - Fifty Fabulous Women Giving Circle

Buffalo really is the "City of Good Neighbors." There's a diverse, dynamic, and inspiring group of women who work very hard to improve the lives of women and children in our area everyday. Fifty Fabulous Women Giving Circle is a grantmaking organization that works to strengthen our community by supporting projects that promote the well being of women and children. In you're interested in learning more information, their next meeting is on May 17th at 5:30pm. For more information about joining the Fifty Fabulous Women Giving Circle or to learn more about grant eligibility, you can visit their website at www.ffwgc.org.