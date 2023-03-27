March 25 - Fredonia Place Assisted Living & Memory Care

If you are a senior whose needs are changing, finding the right living situation can be confusing. Fredonia Place Assisted Living & Memory Care can help you better understand senior living options. When you schedule a tour with them, you can view many different apartment options that suits your needs. You then can proceed to fill out an application. It is so easy, you can even do it online. To set up a tour you can call or visit their new website. They have two locations 201 Reist Street, Williamsville and 50 Howard Street, Fredonia. You can call their Williamsville location at (716) 632-2155 or their Fredonia location at (716) 679-2550. Visit their website https://fredoniaplace.com/ to learn more.