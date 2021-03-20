March 20 - Tropical Smoothie Cafe

At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, their mission is to serve some amazing smoothies and food with quality ingredients and a bit of tropical fun! Tropical Smoothie Cafe's menu boasts bold, flavorful smoothies with a healthy appeal, all made-to-order with quality ingredients. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located at 4900 Transit Road in Depew. They are also opening a new location soon at 8100 Transit Road in Williamsville. They are open 7 days a week. For more information, give them a call at (716) 671-8008. You can also visit their website at www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com to view their delicious menu or to place an online order for pickup.