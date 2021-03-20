March 20 - Beechwood Continuing Care

Beechwood Continuing Care is happy they can offer six different senior communities in our area to assist all seniors with all different types of living needs. Their newest locations are in Lockport, Kenmore and Williamsville, joining their three senior communities in Amherst. If you would like to find out more about all the services they offer give them a call at (817) 810-7370. Beechwood Continuing Care ensures that all residents receive quality care.