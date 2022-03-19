March 19 - UnitedHealthcare

Last fall, millions of Americans made choices about their Medicare coverage. But being proactive about your coverage and care certainly doesn't end after enrollment. Now is the time to get to know your Medicare Plan and UnitedHealthcare is here to answer all your questions and help you find the right coverage for you. For more information about Medicare Advantage Plans, you can give UnitedHealthcare a call at 1-800-220-6808. You can also head over to their website at www.uhcmedicarehealthplans.com to gather more information and look into plan options.