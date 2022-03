Plantasia is Western New York's premier garden and landscape show. Plantasia returns to the Fairgrounds Event Center & Artisan Hall at 5820 South Park Avenue in Hamburg. The event takes place on March 19th from 10am until 9pm and March 20th from 10am until 5pm. They'll be featuring over 100 vendors and they have 14 different free informational seminars scheduled. To find out more and to purchase tickets head to their website at www.plantasiany.com.