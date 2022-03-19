March 19 - American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb

This year's Fight For Air Climb will be taking place on Saturday, May 7th from 9am until 12pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. All proceeds from this great event help support our local American Lung Association. All fitness levels are encourage to take part and it's great way to find out how many steps are at the stadium. To find out more and most to register for the event today, head over to their website at www.fightforairclimb.org/buffalo. You can also call (716) 271-6386. There are participant options for every type of climber, including options for EMT's, First Responders and Firefighters.