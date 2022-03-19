March 19 - 500 Pearl

500 Pearl is Buffalo's entertainment destination. They offer 8 state of the art event spaces, a stylish hotel, a bowling alley and a variety of food and drink options. To find out more information about everything they have to offer, head over to their website at www.500pearlbuffalo.com. Mark your calendars now for April 16th when 500 Pearl will be holding their Kegs, Barrels and Crafts tasting event with two sessions starting at 1pm and 6pm. There will be over 40 vendors in attendance from all over the Western New York region.