March 18 - South Buffalo Charter School

The application process for South Buffalo Charter School is happening right now. They use a lottery process to determine who is qualified for those who can join the school. Any school-aged child who is entering Kindergarten through 8th grade is eligible to apply for admission into the school. They offer a wide variety of programs such as, the Boys & Girls Clubs, along with extracurricular activities for students to be a part of. Enrollment applications will be accepted until March 31st. To find find out more visit their website at https://www.southbuffalocs.org/sbcs or call 716-826-7213.