March 13 - General Physician, PC

Now that the Covid-19 vaccine is becoming available to more people here in our area, many questions have been brought up. If you are a woman who is pregnant, you may be even more concerned about the Covid-19 vaccine. If you have questions about the Covid-19 virus or vaccine, General Physician, PC and General Physician Women's Health can help. They have plenty of information on their website at www.gppconline.com. They have two locations at 268 Main Street in East Aurora and 2072 Kensignton Avenue in Amherst. To reach Dr. Danakas at his East Aurora office, call (716) 656-4077 or you can go online and schedule an appointment.