March 12 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

The Career Showcase at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is taking place inside Lounge 101 on March 23rd from 11am to 7pm. With opportunities for growth, career advancement and working with an amazing team, you will love working for Seneca Resorts & Casinos. If you fill out an application and sit in for an interview, you will receive a free drink ticket and hors d'oeuvres. To find out more and to fill out your profile in advance, head over to their website at the www.thebest8hours.com. You can also view all the job opportunities that they have available.