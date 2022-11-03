March 12 - ECMC

The Special Needs Dentistry program is just one of the many medical services that ECMC offers. This program is designed for individuals with developmental disabilities, brain injuries, dementia and other complex medical conditions who have difficulty with traditional dental care. To find out more or to set up an appointment, give ECMC a call at (716) 218-7399. You can also visit their website at www.ecmc.edu/health-services-and-doctors/special-needs-dentistry to learn more information about this important program. ECMC's goal is to provide dental care to all individuals, regardless of their abilities.