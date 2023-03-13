March 11th - Market In The Square

If you are looking for a hot meal to go, or looking to cook one yourself, The Market in the Square is the place to go. They have a wide variety of baked goods along with other meal specials. With St. Patrick's day and Easter just around the corner, The Market in the Square has many meal options for each occasion. They have corn beef specials going on the week of St. Patrick's Day, including a dinner box that you can call ahead of time for. For the Easter season they have many different types of sausage options from fresh to smoked. The Market in the Square has two locations. 940 Union Rd. West Seneca, NY and 535 Division St. North Tonawanda, NY. To find out more visit their website at https://www.themarketinthesquare.com/.