March 11th - ECMC

For some the journey to lose weight can be difficult. ECMC Synergy Bariatrics can help those who qualify for bariatrics surgery. Bariatrics surgery is a category of surgery that is intended for people with obesity to help them lose weight. It Is done by moderating the digestive track to regulate the amount of calories a person consumes. It helps to reduce risk of the conditions that are associated with obesity. The staff at ECMC’s Synergy Bariatrics provide compassionate, patient-centered medical and surgical care to patients seeking better health through weight loss and weight loss surgery. For more information call (716) 565-3990 or visit https://www.ecmc.edu/.