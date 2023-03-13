x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sponsor Story

March 11th - ECMC

Learn about bariatrics surgery.

More Videos

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY ECMC)

For some the journey to lose weight can be difficult. ECMC Synergy Bariatrics can help those who qualify for bariatrics surgery. Bariatrics surgery is a category of surgery that is intended for people with obesity to help them lose weight. It Is done by moderating the digestive track to regulate the amount of calories a person consumes. It helps to reduce risk of the conditions that are associated with obesity. The staff at ECMC’s Synergy Bariatrics provide compassionate, patient-centered medical and surgical care to patients seeking better health through weight loss and weight loss surgery. For more information call (716) 565-3990 or visit https://www.ecmc.edu/.

Before You Leave, Check This Out